India ranks 4th in military, which country has the strongest military in the world| Oneindia News

China has the strongest military force in the world while India stands at number four, according to a study released on Sunday by defence website Military Direct.

The study read that The USA, despite their enormous military budgets, comes in 2nd place with 74 points, followed by Russia with 69, India at 61 and then France with 58.

The UK just about makes the Top 10, coming in 9th place with a score of 43.

China has the strongest military in the world, scoring 82 out of 100 points in the index.

#Indiaranks4thinmilitary #IndianMilitary