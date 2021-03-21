Criminal Defense Attorney Joe Tamburino Talks Jury Selection In The Derek Chauvin Trial

Jury selection will continue Monday in the Derek Chauvin trial with the judge saying he wants to pick two more jurors (5:58).
WCCO Sunday Morning - March 21, 2021
Jury selection will continue Monday in the Derek Chauvin trial with the judge saying he wants to pick two more jurors (5:58).
WCCO Sunday Morning - March 21, 2021
Jury selection is scheduled to resume in the Derek Chauvin trial Monday morning, but it's possible the parties may first address..
Defense attorney David Shapiro joins ABC 10News to discuss the Derek Chauvin trial.