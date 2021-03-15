Talking Points: What $27M Settlement Means For Chauvin's Trial

Jury selection is scheduled to resume in the Derek Chauvin trial Monday morning, but it's possible the parties may first address the announcement of the city of Minneapolis' $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd in the federal civil case, reports Esme Murphy (2:19).WCCO 4 News At 10 - March 14, 2021
Criminal Defense Attorney Joe Tamburino Goes In-Depth On Derek Chauvin's Trial
Esme Murphy spoke with Joe Tamburino about the city's settlement with George Floyd's family, jury selection and more (5:59). WCCO..