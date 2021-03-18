City Officials Address Settlement And Impact On Trial

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he does not think the city's settlement with George Floyd's family has had a negative effect on the trial for Derek Chauvin (2:24).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 18, 2021
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he does not think the city's settlement with George Floyd's family has had a negative effect on the trial for Derek Chauvin (2:24).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 18, 2021
Watch VideoJury selection continued to move forward Wednesday in Minneapolis despite multiple steps backward from inside that..