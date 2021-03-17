2 Dismissed From Chauvin Jury After Being Seated

Two seated jurors have been dismissed in the trial of Derek Chauvin after they said they heard news of the city of Minneapolis' $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd, Esme Murphy reports (1:29).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 17, 2021
The multi-million-dollar settlement with the family of George Floyd appears to be slowing jury selection in the Derek Chauvin..
In the middle of jury selection for the trial of the officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, the City of..