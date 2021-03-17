2 Dismissed From Chauvin Jury After Being Seated
Two seated jurors have been dismissed in the trial of Derek Chauvin after they said they heard news of the city of Minneapolis' $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd, Esme Murphy reports (1:29).

