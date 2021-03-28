What we know about the police officer charged with the death of George Floyd

From Monday, the trial of Derek Chauvin will begin to hear arguments.

Over the next few weeks, the jury will decide if the former police officer intended to kill George Floyd when he knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest on May 25, 2020.The arrest was filmed by an onlooker which showed Mr Floyd, who was unarmed,saying ‘I can’t breathe’ and ‘you are going to kill me’.

This video was circulated throughout on social media, sparking protests and unrest against racial injustice, under the banner of Black Lives Matter.

Here’s what we know about the police officer charged with the death of George Floyd.