Chauvin trial: Clerk felt 'disbelief','guilt'; Chauvin told bystander 'he's probably on something'

The trial of Derek Chauvin will continue on Wednesday, a day after several eyewitnesses described the events that led up to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police on May 25, 2020.

There will be achance for***PATRICK***MORE EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY TODAYIN THE TRIAL OF DEREK CHAUVIN ..WITNESSES TOOK THE STAND TODESCRIBE WHAT HAPPENED IN THEMOMENTS BEFORE OFFICERS WERECALLED TO THE SCENE -- AFTER AREPORT OF A COUNTERFEIT BILLBEING PASSED AT A STORE.CHANLEY PAINTER FROM OURPARTNERS AT COURT T-V HAS THELATEST.0-:25Big moment inside the DerekChauvin murder trial courtroomwith a witness a bystanderMcMillan breaking down on thewitness stand after watchingpolice bodycam video of theincident that he personallywitnessed May 25, 2020.

He wasone of the first bystanders andonly to watch almost the entirestruggle between George Floydand police on that fateful day.00:26 SOT: "At the time, I wasengaged with Mr. Floyd that theopposite was, you know, tryito get him in the car andeverything and talking to himand I would tell him, Mr. Blondeis blood.

Just play with him geton in the car because you can’twin." 00:40 Jurors also heardcompelling testimony from ChrisMartin the Cup Foods cashier whochatted with doors void justbefore he was detained bypolice.

He said this aboutGeorge Floyd’s demeanor.

00:53SOT: "So when I had asked askedhim if he played baseball, hewent on to respond to that, butit kind of took him a littlelong to get to what he wastrying to say.

So it wouldappear that he was high." 01:11Later today, we expect moretestimony from other bystandersand those present at the sceneduring the incident with GeorgeFloyd and wi