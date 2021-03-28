Here's what we know about the jury in Derek Chauvin's trial

A jury of 15 people has been selected in Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd.
And while the jurors are unnamed and unseen on camera, we do know basic details about them.
CNN’s Eli Honig has more.
From Monday, the trial of Derek Chauvin will begin to hear arguments. Over the next few weeks, the jury will decide if the former..
The jury for the Chauvin trial is complete and includes 9 women and 6 men, 9 of which identify as White, 4 Black and 2 as..