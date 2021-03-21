Lib Dems call for ’emergency’ plan to insulate every home

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a £9 billion “windfall” from the auction of offshore wind farm rights to finance an “emergency” programme to insulate every home in the country.In his address to the party’s virtual spring conference, Sir Ed said the proceeds of sale – which came in “far, far higher” than expected – could be used to invest in a new “sovereign green wealth fund” to finance further infrastructure investment.He said it could also pay for a 10-year programme home insulation programme bringing an end to fuel poverty while cutting damaging carbon emissions.