Opposition to SJSD Bond grows as election nears

<<the st.

Joseph school district is hoping to find success in securing the american family insurance building for a new high school the current space along with some additions could be converted to a 21st century learning space that would meet the needs of our student in grades 9-12it's part of a bond issue that would need voter approval and would also convert two existing high schools in st.

Joseph, benton and lafayette to middle schools.

But not everyone in town is on board with the idea we kinda formed together today to determine how we're going to move forward to ensure a no vote on the bond and to collaboratively think about strategic ways to try see if we can get our own candidate on the board themselves that will vow to listen to the public.

Residents not satisfied with the school board's bond issue that would switch the current three high school model down to two came to hyde park on the south end to voice their concerns.we're against the bond as it stands for the two-school model as they have presented it.the crowd made up of southside residents aren't happy about the idea of losing nearby benton high school to the new school, the current american family insurance building that would be across town, the change in location they feel wouldn't make much senseit's three miles away from the other high school and we have a 46 mile plus square city that's not their only concerns, while they did acknowledge all three current high school buildings are aging, they also said they feel the issues facing the schools and the kids in them go deeper i don't think any of them are leaving because the buildings are old, it's the morale it's the climate and culture that we're dealing with.

When you talk to the community and you tell us that people are leaving the area based on the condition of our schools or things that they're lacking, that needs to be brought to the table as well.

They say now with just two and a half weeks to go before election day, they're planning to protest to make their presence knowni just a as a sn.

A to figure out a way to get the community's voice heard, and it's going to take something like this to do that.

And they want people to know they are open to the idea of a bond to improve the school's buildings, but they want it to include what's already here.

There's value in what we have right now, and i think the community would get around investing in our schools if we were offered something that really served and not just the new shiny.

Bigger is not always better.

The protest planned for tomorrow opposing the school board's bond issue, the election is on april 6th.