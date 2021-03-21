Ole Miss holds community wide service event

The Ole Miss community gathered for a day of service in the Oxford/Lafayette area.

And oxford residents came together in one of the largest community service events that the school has been apart of for years.

Wtva's taylor tucker takes us to oxford to see how this year's big event served despite the pandemic.

Everyone in the oxford community knows about the big event, but what some dont know is that this day means so much more than community service.

((sot:)) "it's really a whole mix match projects going on today."

Cade slaughter - co director of big event thats the best way to describe the big event.

Co chairs cade and miller said the day was not only about various community service projects but bridging the ole miss students and community together.

"it makes them happy, we hope it brings a smile to their faces because it's out of the service of the students hearts and our hearts, just a way to say thank you."

Miller carlton - co director of big event this year it was a two-day event instead of one day students drove through the campus to pick up their supplies then hit the road to their projects.

Projects were with none profit organzations and non- residential spaces that included a car wash, creating dog toys for local shelters and many more projects... one of the projects included cleaning up the boys and girls club.

Boys and girls club program director jasmine thompson said shes grateful for the service.

"you could be doing anything else on your free time but they chose to help with the boys and girls club and make a difference" jasmine thompson - boys and girls club as for the co chairs, they just hope the event not only amplified the true meaning of service but brought the community together.

"the big event's whole mission is getting out there and getting to know people who also take up the same space as you, but also serving at the same time."

On a normal year the event usually holds 1200 volunteers.

This year the two day event reached its capacity with nearly 700 particpants.

