Monday, March 22, 2021

Police van and car destroyed during night of violence in Bristol

Footage of violence between protesters and riot police in Bristol following a ‘Kill the Bill’ protest on Sunday (March 21).

Riot police and dogs were used to disperse crowds late into the night.

Cars and vans were set alight and destroyed, and several officers and protesters were injured in the riot.

The Government Bill would give police further powers to restrict people’s right to protest

