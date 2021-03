Rani Insulted By Kangana, Talks Against Deepika, Trolled For MeToo Statement, Mardaani 2 | All Controversies

Celebrities and controversies go hand in hand.

While some deal with it the smart way by staying cool, many celebs lose their cool and end up becoming a news.

Well Rani Mukherjee have contributed less to controversies but some how made headlines due to her films and personal life.

Have a look at the video to know few of Rani's controversies.