Wake Up Call: Gorgeous morning views

JENNIFER: HERE’S A GORGEOUS VIEWIN THIS MORNING’S WAKE UP CALL.SUNRISE, FROM THE BOARDWALK INSANDWICH.THANKS TO JENNA FOR SENDING INTHIS GREAT SHOANTOINETTE:AND HEADING INLAND, HOW ABOUTTHIS BEAUTIFUL SUNRISE FROMWACHUSETT?PAULA UP BRIGHT AND EARLYCAPTURE THIS ONE.KEEP SENDING THOSE PHOTOS ANDVIDEOS OUR WAY, WE LOVE SHARINGTHEMESPECIALLY KNOWING YOU AREGETTING O SIDE IN THE NICEWARM TEMPERATUREJENNIF