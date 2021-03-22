And this duo has no plans on slowing down.

Mary and Larry have been together as a couple, as a team recording game for the past century.

SEASON HERE IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA.all00-1030-100300-330615-625PATRICK NOLAN: IF YOU FOLLOWSPRING TRAINING ON T-V- ..

YMIGHT NOT RECOGNIZE THEM..

BUTYOU’LL DEFINITELY RECOGNIZETHEIR WORK.

AND THEY DO IT ALLFOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME ..ANDTHE LOVE OF THEIR LIFE.(Supers:FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME/NORTHPORTFOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME/DUO HASBEEN RECORDING SPRING TRAININGGAMES FOR DECADES)(SOUND of band playing)AH, THE SOUND OF MUSIC(nats of bat cracking?AND THE SIGHT OF BASEBALL!

WITHPOPULAR TEAMS LIKE THE RAYS ANDBRAVES MEETING UP..(NATS?)A FIRST TIME VISITOR MIGHT NOTNOTICE THIS UNASSUMING CAMERACREW...(nats?)..HEADING INTO COOL TODAY PAIN NORTH PORT..(NATS)BUT IF YOU KNOW SPRING TRAINING,YOU KNOW LARRY AND MARY.(20:39:40)LARRY: Some people sayyou’re an institution, they’seen us so many times.FOR MORE THAN OF A QUARTER OF ACENTURY..(nats)..

THIS DUO HAS BEEN TRAVELINGDOWN FROM PHILADELPHIA...(nats)CAREFULLY RECORDING...(nats OR 20:46:20 LARRY: We havea system where we make it looklike we have three camerasAND LOGGING - DOWN TO THE LASTSECOND ON EACH TIME CODE -(nats)EVERY MOMENT THAT COULD TURNINTO HIGHLIGHT..(20:45:41)MARY: I watch the player andwatch what he did - the event -and Larry gives mecode..sometimes."SOMETIMES" IS GOOD ENOUGH WHENYOU WORK THIS CLOSELY.(NATS)..AND HAVE DONE IT THIS LONG.(nats)THIS ALL STARTED(old photoWHEN LARRY WAS THE CHIEF NEWSPHOTOGRAPHER AT A T-V STATION INPHILADELPHIA DURING THE DAYS OFILM AND WAS ASSIGNED TO COVERPHILLIES’ SPRING TRAINING INSUNNY FLORIDA.

THE REELS HAD TOBE FLOWN BACK PHILADELPHIA TOMAKE GOOD ON THE NEWS ANCHORS’PROMISE!(20:43:46)On the 5:30 news, they wouldsay the Reds played the Philliestoday.(20:43:4Film at 11.(20:43:36)LARRY: And we would shoot thegame and run like hell to thairport and drop the film off atthe airport.EVEN AFTER RETIRING FROM THE T-VSTATION, LARRY KEPT THE SPRINGTRAINING GIG AND MARY JOINED THETEAM - A TEAM OF TWO.(NATS?)AS CAMERA TECHNOLOGY CHANGED, DODID THEIR CHALLENGES.(20:48:14--:24)LARRY: I could edit in the car.She would drive I would edit andI’d be yelling at her all thetime, "Don’t stop at the yellowlight, go through it we’rerunning tight on time.BUT THEY ALWAYS MADE IT.

ANDSTILL DO.(natTHEY’VE RECEIVED NO COMPLAINTSFROM THE BIG LEAGUES.(21:08:23-21:08:32)LARRY: So apparently they lithe work we do, they keep usWe’ve got them fooled all theseyears so it workIT WORKS BECAUSE THEY WORK ..HARD - EVEN THOUGH THEY’RE BOTH86 YEARS-OLD!(20:30:46)LARRY: Nobody complains aboutour age - move over foryounger - which we probably willdo soon.BUT NOT THIS SEASON.

THEY’VESTILL GOT WHAT IT TAKES - EVENCARRYING THEIR OWN GEARDESPITE GRACIOUS OFFERS.(20:40:08)LARRY: They’re accommodating,in fact too accommodating theywant to pick up my tripod.

I cdo all this!HE CAN BECAUSE - WELL THEPLAYERS AREN’T THE ONLY ONES WHWORK OUT AROUND HERE.(20:40:19)LARRY: I do weight lifting,do 20 reps with 100 pounds tostay in shape, I do bike ridingMary keeps me in shape.YOU MIGHT WONDER HOW MARY GOTINTO THIS.

IN CASE YOU HAVEN’TGUESSED, SHE’S NOT HIS PERSONALTRAINER.

IT’S NOT AN INTEREST INT-V.(20:45:13)MARY: I don’t know the firstthing about any of theelectronics.(backtime with shaking her headno)INTO IN BASEBALL?

MEH.(21:08:48)MARY:(inaudible?)Oh tha(laughs)YOU SEE, LONG BEFORE SHE WSTANDING ON HER TIPPY TOES TOSEE THE ACTION FROM THE PRESSBOX ALONGSIDE THIS GUY, SHE WASSWEPT OF HER FEET BY HIM.

HE WASDASHING PHOTOGRAPHER WHO’DSERVED IN THE ARMY - MAKINGTRAINING FILMS IN WORLD WAR TWO.SHE WAS A NURSE.(NAT(20:57:55)LARRY: Pretty much every yearshe says, "This is it." Everyyear our kids say, "Don’t godown."BUT WHY NOT COME DOWN..TO THIS?(21:04:08)MARY If I were home, I would becleaning and trying to get rof snow.INSTEAD...(NATS?)THEY’RE IN THE THICK OF THEACTION.(20: 51;11)MARY: I get to see things Iwouldn’t normally.(nats?)(20:40:37-20:40:43)LARRY: We’re a typical husbandand wife team.

She does thework, I get the pay..BUT WITH THESE TWO,(nats?)IT FEELS LESS ABOUT PAY AND MOREABOUT PLAY - DESPITE A LITTLEBICKERING SHALL WE SAY?(20:49:00)LARRY: We’d been yelling ateach other.

It’s March whenwe’re doing this and it’s Maybefore we talk to each otheragain.(20:49:2LARRY: One time, I actuallydrove 2 miles before I realizedshe wasn’t in the car.THEY’VE BEEN MARRIED FOR 64YEARS.(21:29;46)LARRY: I don’t know how shedoes it.(21:27:51-21:28:15MARY: As a partner, he’s thegreatest, the greatest father,the kids love him, I love hiAs a work partner, we have ourups and downs.

LARRY: I’ll payyou extra today!IT HELPS, THEY SAY, THAT, AS ACOUPLE, THEY’RE CONSTANTLYCHALLENGING THEIR BODIES...(nats?)(21:03;03)LARRY: Physically doinsomething contributing in someway.

Maybe it’s not a big dealbut to us it is.AND THEIR MINDS...(nats?)(20:59:59-21:21:14)LARRY: I think it keeps usyounger.YOUNGER AND NO WHERE CLOSE TOBEING READY FOR RETIREMENT.(20:21:07-:14 I don’t want tobe sitting on the couch with theremote watching TV, let someoneelse watch with their remote ontheir TV on what we shoot.(nats)SHOOTING THE STARS AND SHOOTINGFOR THE STARS AFTER MORE THANSIX DECADES TOGETHER.(NATS)AND THEY HAVE SOME ADVICE ONWHAT TO LOOK FOR FROM YOUR OTHERHALF IN LIFE.(21:05:47)LARRY: Consider you as much asthey consider themselves, Iguess it’s called love.

MARYeah.

LARRY: And that’s a bigthing(NATS?)JUST LIKE BASEBALL, LIFE, THEYKNOW IS UNPREDICTABLE.(20:58:10)LARRY: I don’t know if we’llcome back next year.THEY MAY NOT KNOW WHERE THEY’LLBE NEXT SPRING, BUT THEY DOKNOW ONE THING.(20:50:3LARRY: Yes, I think we’re goingto stick together for a while -despite baseballTHOUGH LARRY AND MARY MIGHT BE ALITTLE PARTIAL TO PHILLY SINTHAT’S THEY’RE FROM..

MOST OFTHE GAMES THEY RECORD NO