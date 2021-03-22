Protesters Gather at Four Freedoms Monument in Downtown Evansville

Protesters gathered at the Four Freedoms Monument in downtown Evansville on Sunday to "stand in solidarity with George Floyd as the trial that determines the justice for his life and for his family lurks around the corner," according to organizers.

The issue is still here and it's in evansville and i think people gloss over that a lot.

Racism affects people here every day and i think that should be spoken up about more."

Organizers say - they plan on protesting every sunday near the four freedoms monument - for the foreseeable future....