Olivia Munn, Chloe Bennet, and Dianne Doan speak out about the lack of support for Asian actresses

On Sunday, March 14th, EW’s Rachel Yang chatted with Daniel Dae Kim, George Takei, Olivia Munn, Dianne Doan, Hari Kondabolu, and Chloe Bennet about their experiences as Asian artists, their activism efforts, and how others can help support.