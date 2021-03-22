Meghan’s front-page statement in Mail On Sunday on hold pending possible appeal

The Duchess of Sussex’s front-page statement in The Mail On Sunday about her victory in her copyright claim is on hold, to allow the newspaper’s publisher time to seek permission to appeal.Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, was previously ordered to print a statement on its front page and a notice on page three of the paper stating it “infringed her copyright” by publishing parts of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.