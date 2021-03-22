Monday 3/22 Insider Buying Report: AIV, CMG

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Apartment Investment & Management, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Terry Considine bought 300,000 shares of AIV, for a cost of $5.71 each, for a total investment of $1.71M.

Apartment Investment & Management Co is trading up about 2% on the day Monday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Considine in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Director Neil Flanzraich bought $340,078 worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, buying 230 shares at a cost of $1478.60 each.

This buy marks the first one filed by Flanzraich in the past twelve months.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading up about 2% on the day Monday.

Bargain hunters can buy CMG even cheaper than Flanzraich did, with shares trading as low as $1428.79 at last check today which is 3.4% below Flanzraich's purchase price.