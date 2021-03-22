Deadline for 2020 tax return filings is May 17th

COVID-19’s effects have been far-reaching, even stretching into Uncle Sam’s territory, and by that, we mean taxes and the way we file them.

news 25's toni miles checked in with one of jackson hewitt tax service providers in biloxi to get some insight on some major changes in filing your 2020 tax return this year that likely impact everyone, including those who typically do not file.

- quick!!

- - <nats: phone: "thank you for- calling - jackson hewitt.

the deadline for filing your 2020 tax return has been extended to may 17th.

shannon free, tax professional, jackson hewitt tax service: "there are also some tax exempt opportunities for everyone.

If you made less than $150,000 this year, and you received unemployment, the first $10,200 is tax exempt." free says the sooner you file the better.

shannon free, tax professional, jackson hewitt tax service: "we want to hurry up and get that tax return on file at this point.

That will enable the most current stimulus payments and rebate recovery credits to be accurate with your current bank information, addresses, dependent status and income."

toni miles, news 25: "jackson hewitt tax service has 12 locations throughout our gulf coast, and has workers on hand to help the homeless in our area who typically do not have to file." kimberly maloney, marketing director, jackson hewitt tax service: "jackson hewitt tax services will be helping the homeless file for their stimulus money.

all they need is a current picture i.d., a social security number and a physical address and $48.

you can receive up to $1,800 or more with dependents, also with the $1,400 that just passed, if you're eligible, that's a lot of money. the owner, mr. jc green, is giving back any money above our cost to the homeless organizations."

ted hearn serves on the salvation army advisory council and is a board member with feed my sheep. ted hearn, salvation army advisory council and feed my sheep board member: "homeless people themselves are probably not going to see the information themselves that we are trying to get out to them, and so i am really speaking to the various agencies that work with the homeless population. we would love to come out to your location and provide you with fliers." you can reach jackson hewitt tax service at 228-896-0002.

toni miles,