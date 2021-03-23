Spring breakers swarm South Beach for party-packed weekend

People on spring break across the U.S. gathered to enjoy the warm-weather around South Beach, Florida.

Officials in Miami Beach declared a state of emergency on Saturday, March 20, and instituted an 8 p.m.

Curfew due to maskless crowds of spring breakers descended on the city.

In addition to the curfew, the roads to Miami Beach from the mainland will be shut down to all non-local traffic starting at 9 p.m.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @thevipking_; @miamibeachexperience; @thevipking_