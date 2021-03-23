Skip to main content
Thursday, April 1, 2021

5:30pm Spring Break Virus Surge Concerns 03.23.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Health experts are concerned about people vacationing in florida... and other spring break destinations.

They're worried it could lead to another virus surge.

Leaders in south beach say this spring break season alone...there have been more than 1,000 arrests and nearly 100 gun seizures.

The city put in place an 8 p-m curfew after spring breakers were recorded gathering by the thousands this weekend...breaking into fights and destroying property.

Some tourists are angry about the curfew...while some elected leaders say they should've done it sooner.

