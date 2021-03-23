Iceland: Spectacular video of an erupting volcano goes viral, lava flows like river| Oneindia News

A volcanic eruption near the Fagradalsfjall mountain in Iceland has gone viral online.

The volcano, situated about 40 kms away from the Iceland capital erupted on March 19.

The aerial footage shows lava flowing from the volcano, which erupted after thousands of small earthquakes in the area in recent weeks.

The video shows red molten lava flowing like a river from the erupting volcano.

Icelanders had been bracing themselves for an eruption for several weeks, after the island nation recorded more than 50,000 recent earthquakes.

#Iceland #IcelandVolcano #Fagradalsfjall