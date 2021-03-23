Japan emerges from lockdown with help of vending machines selling COVID-19 tests

Japan has emerged from 10 weeks of restrictions with the help of vending machines selling COVID-19 tests.

The country left lockdown on Sunday (March 21) just in time for the peak of the annual cherry blossom season.

Vending machines like this one in Tokyo helped vaccinate the country's population by selling test kits for 3,500 yen (around $33).

The Takenoko Clinic in nearby Saitama Prefecture is suppling and processes the test kits sold in the vending machine.

After patients send their test by post, the clinic will send them the result via email.

The vending machine operates 24 hours outside Jomyoin Buddhist Temple Grounds in Tokyo's Taito Ward.

This footage was filmed on February 4.