Brexit 'contributes to fewer daffodil flowers being harvested'

Brexit has contributed to a shortage of flower pickers in the UK, a bulb-grower has said.Ordinarily, Taylors Bulbs in Holbeach, Lincolnshire, harvests around 2.5 million cut daffodil flowers per year.Kevin Haynes, horticulture manager, said he expects the firm to harvest around a third of that this year due to a lack of pickers.