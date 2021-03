In-person count at TUSD schools range from 21% to 73 %

The district has 85 schools and around 40,000 students.

ARIZONA DISTRICT TO NOT MOVE TOHYBRID LEARNING.

UNTIL NOW --ONE YEAR LATER.

ONAVERAGE -- ABOUT HALF RETURNEDTO CAMPUS.

BUT SOME SCHOOLSHAVE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THANHALF.

COLLIER ELEMENTARY ANDBORMAN K-8 SIT AT 73-PERCENT.13 ELEMENTARY AND K-8 SCHOOLSRANGE -- BETWEEN 60 AND 70PERCENT.

ON THE FLIP SIDE --OF THE NEARLY DOZEN MIDDLESCHOOLS -- ALL FALL BELOW HALF-- IN THE 30 TO 40 PERCENTRANGE.

OVER AT THE HIGHSCHOOLS -- THE NUMBER OFSTUDENTS RETURNING TO CAMPUSRANGES FROM 55 TO 21 PERCENT.INNOVATION TECH, SABINO ANDSANTA RITA HIGH SCHOOL TOP THELIST -- RINCON AND UNIVERSITYHIGH -- TWO SCHOOLS THAT SHAREA CAMPUS -- HAVE AROUND AQUARTER OF STUDENTS IN HYBRIDMODE.

AND ABOUT 5 HIGH SCHOOLSHAD GOOD PERCENTAGE OFSTUDENTS WHO DIDN'T MAKE ACHOICE.

AND ABOUT 5 HIGH SCHOOLSHAD GOOD PERCENTAGE OFSTUDENTS WHO DIDN'T MAKE ACHOICE.

THE DISTRICT SAID -- ADECISION WOULD BE MADE FORTHEM -- THEY WOULD STAYREMOTE.