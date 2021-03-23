Finding A COVID-19 Vaccine in Acadiana

Your vaccine, and we put it in just a very simple phone number.

33736.

Have a pen and paper ready and then all of our volunteers.

They've been trained how to navigate all the difficult links and find your vaccine.

Help you schedule it and make sure you know when and where to go.

They'll make sure that you're in the current criteria to get your vaccine, though then ask you where in lafayette or the surrounding area you're located so they can help you find a vaccine that's closest to your home.

If you have certain medical conditions that make one vaccine better than another.

For you, they'll help you find places that have that particular vaccine as well.

One of us really expected how much we would get out of these calls.

The colors have been so unbelievably grateful.

There had been tears of joy and relief on the other side.

The feedback has been wonderful and so lifting.

If you're looking for a way to help us get back to normal and kind of a blip your spirits after this year, we're taking volunteers as well.

United way has our 337-296-8484heir website