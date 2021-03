Bihar: Ruckus over Special Armed Police Bill, members of the opposition manhandled | Oneindia News

Bihar assembly witnessed an unprecedented ruckus over the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill.

After the Nitish Kumar government introduced the bill, the opposition were agitated and called it a ‘black law’.

The videos from the Vidhan Sabha of the members of the opposition being manhandled are going viral on twitter.

