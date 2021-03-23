Skip to main content
Top 10 Worst Video Game Console Editions Ever

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 09:32s 0 shares 2 views
Who actually bought these pointless consoles??

For this list, we’re looking at truly terrible rare and limited-edition consoles from throughout gaming history.

Our countdown includes Gold PS5, Mountain Dew Xbox, Tommy Hilfiger Game Boy Color, “Hello Kitty” Xbox, “Shrek” Game Boy Advance SP and more!

