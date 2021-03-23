Great Demand For United Flights

The Mason City airport says it's seeing a lot of passengers taking advantage of united's non stop daily flights to Chicago O'hare.

Alex?xxx can count on katie - the most recent flight from chicago landed here almost two hours ago.

It's a type of non-stop service that - up until the start of the month- it would've meant driving some distance to use.

United update-lvo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:great demand for united express service mason city, ia since service started on march 1st - airport manager david sims has noted that passenger count has gone up - surpassing february passenger numbers- and are projected to double those numbers in march - around 400.

Despite the pandemic still in full swing - sims is pleased with the numbers- particularly the timing by launching before spring break.xxx united update-lsot-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:david sims manager, mason city municipal airport "just a year ago, if you looked in our parking lot, you would've only seen 2 cars other than employees.

Now, there are two dozen cars out there and growing every day."

if you're wanting to catch a flight to o'hare - i checked prices on expedia.

Roundtrip from mason city to chicago - for this thursday and friday - runs about 163 dollars.

In comparison with an airport like des moines - sims says prices are pretty comparable.

Live in mason city-alex jirgens kimt news 3

The service offers daily non-stop flights to chicago - on smaller jets - with just 50 seats.

