5pm New Bills Signed By Governor Beshear

Into law today...including one a youth leader calls "crucial".

House bill 472... would double the statute of limitation to report sexual assault...allowing survivors more time to come forward.

Felicity therese kruger says she knows firsthand the bill will make a difference.

She says a friend only realized she had been abused as a child...at 19-years- old.

Kruger says she can only imagine the pain not only of coming to terms with it...but quickly having to tell others to seek justice.

"and then to have to say to a parent or to somebody else other than like a close friend, 'i think i was abused as a child,' - it's a pretty big deal."

Kruger says she also wants to see more bill related to mental health in school and to adoption.

