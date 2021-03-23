Kentucky caps the price of insulin at $30 per 30-day supply.

new tonight -- kentuckians living with diabetes -- are celebrating a big win today.

Governor beshear -- signing a bi- partisan bill that caps the price of insulin -- at 30 dollars -- per a 30-day supply.*calling house bill 95 -- a game changer for those who are forced to pay hundreds of dollars in mark ups on the life- saving drug -- which costs just a few dollars to make.

"other provisions include requiring health care benefit plans to provide the needed equipment, supplies, out-patient treatment training and education to help diabetics stay healthy and forbids the reduction of this coverage by others involved."

The governor signed several other bills -- and vetoed a few.

Among the ones rejected --- a republican backed bill -- that would require the governor to select a replacement u.s. senator -- from the same political party as the one -- that has left office*before their term expires.