California Variant Poses Threat To Alabama

We are learning new information regarding the california variant of the coronavirus recently identified in our state.

Waay 31's alex torres-perez goes over what makes this variant different and why we shouldn't let our guard down.

The cdc says the new california variant is up to 20 percent more contagious than the usual covid- 19 virus.

That could mean more cases in alabama.

The cdc categorizes variants into 3 levels: variants of interest, concern or consequence.

The new california variant is considered to be a variant of concern -- just like the uk and south african variant.

Now -- even though there aren't any classified variants of consequence at this time.

Health experts warn it could happen.

"our main concern with all these variants even if they don't raise mortality or hospitalization eventually it can evolve into more agressive virus."

Dr. ali hassoun says the best way to fight against these variants is by vaccinating as many people as possible and taking the usual safety precautions like masking and social distancing -- in order to slow down the virus transmission.

Dr. hassoun says alabama will need to increase gene sequencing in order to identify more variants in