Emotional Jameis Winston praises Drew Brees

Living up to expectations can be hard enough as it is, but try being the successor to the NFL’s all-time leading passer in this new era of New Orleans Saints football.

- living up to expectations can b- hard enough as it is... but try- being the successor to the- n-f-l's all-time leading- passer... in this new era of ne- orleans saints football.- drew brees retiring from the- game of football after 20 - seasons hardly caught anyone by- surprise... but it still leaves- some superdome-sized shoes to - fill, for the next in line... - whether that be jameis- winston... or taysom hill.- as it pertains to the former...- who just re-signed with the - black and gold, to a one-year - deal... winston says he - embraces the responsibility of- carrying number 9's torch... an- he's not holding back any - emotions... when it comes to th- goat.

- - "being able to have an entire with drew brees - - - - was a dream of mine.

And for hi- to put his arm around me or jus- give me any - - - - encouraging words after i saw - the resilience, the passion, th- way that- he went and approached every- single day.

For that to even be- - - a story, i was touched by that- because he doesn't even know ho- much he means to me and - my family, for real."

- - - winston appeared in four regula- season games as a back- - up, last season... and threw hi- lone touchdown pass, in brees'- last game... an n-f-c divisiona- round playoff loss, to- winston's former team... the- tampa bay buccaneers...