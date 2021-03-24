Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Emotional Jameis Winston praises Drew Brees

Credit: WXXV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Emotional Jameis Winston praises Drew Brees
Emotional Jameis Winston praises Drew Brees

Living up to expectations can be hard enough as it is, but try being the successor to the NFL’s all-time leading passer in this new era of New Orleans Saints football.

- living up to expectations can b- hard enough as it is... but try- being the successor to the- n-f-l's all-time leading- passer... in this new era of ne- orleans saints football.- drew brees retiring from the- game of football after 20 - seasons hardly caught anyone by- surprise... but it still leaves- some superdome-sized shoes to - fill, for the next in line... - whether that be jameis- winston... or taysom hill.- as it pertains to the former...- who just re-signed with the - black and gold, to a one-year - deal... winston says he - embraces the responsibility of- carrying number 9's torch... an- he's not holding back any - emotions... when it comes to th- goat.

- - "being able to have an entire with drew brees - - - - was a dream of mine.

And for hi- to put his arm around me or jus- give me any - - - - encouraging words after i saw - the resilience, the passion, th- way that- he went and approached every- single day.

For that to even be- - - a story, i was touched by that- because he doesn't even know ho- much he means to me and - my family, for real."

- - - winston appeared in four regula- season games as a back- - up, last season... and threw hi- lone touchdown pass, in brees'- last game... an n-f-c divisiona- round playoff loss, to- winston's former team... the- tampa bay buccaneers...

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like