Dick Vitale talks BAma

March 30.

The tide made it rain threes all night monday against maryland... now alabama is moving on to face ucla sunday!!

Espn legend dick vitale took some time out of his busy day to talk with me about bama's big run.

Vitale says what nate oats has done in just two years in tuscaloosa is incredible but not surprising.

Oats has won at every level from high school to now.

But vitale says bama's success starts with sec player of the year herb jones.

Dickie v has bama moving on to the elite 8.

When you look at alabama, they're quick, they're athletic, they pressure, they play well, they're spreading the court, if they're shooting 11 three's a game which they normally do, they'll be tough to beat, i love their toughness.

Alabama must be feeling good, tuscaloosa must be a great place to be man.

By the way... made 16 three's against the terps, four of them came from huntsville's john petty.

Vitale was very complimentary of petty's defense too as of late.

So bama moves on, they're in the sweet 16... tide fans, celebrate it!

It's been 17 years.... basketball season is coming to an end soon.

I know it stinks.

But vitale doesn't slow down after its over.

His annual gala is coming up in may.... he raises so much money for pediatric cancer, i'm still involved every year.

If you want to help vitale's mission to cure cancer, you can head to waay tv dot com to find out how to donate to the