Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut shine in film city

Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut were spotted in Mumbai.

Dressed in all black, Deepika Padukone looked stunning as always.

Deepika is all set to return to big screens with sports drama '83'.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was clicked at Mumbai airport on her birthday.

Ranaut recently launched trailer of 'Thalaivi'.