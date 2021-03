Nuns heckled on train, Bajrang Dal claims 'conversion' | Oneindia News

In a video widely circulated on social media, 2 nuns are seen being heckled on a train by members of the right wing Bajrang Dal as they claim the women are out to convert locals to Christianity.

The workers were refusing to believe the postulants, who repeated that they were born Christians and were undergoing training to become a nun.

#Conversion #Jhansi #BajrangDal