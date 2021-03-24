Hundreds of sheep killed as livestock transport truck flips over in China

Hundreds of sheep were killed as a livestock transport truck flipped over in China.

The video, filmed in the county of Quyang in Hebei Province on March 20, shows a transport semi-trailer flipping over on a slippery highway.

Over 1,000 sheep were packed onto the truck.

In another clip, a police officer was seen managing to drive the sheep down the road.

According to reports, a crane was used to clean up a lane for the vehicles and help rescuers transport the sheep.

Three hundred sheep were killed in the accident but no one was injured.

The road was slippery due to the snow, the semi-trailer was driving at a fast speed and the driver misoperated, causing the incident.

The video was provided by local media with permission.