Delhi police urges caution during upcoming festivals, appeals tranquility and harmony

As festival season kicks in, Delhi Police has urged people to celebrate Holi in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

In view of this, a special program was organized by the Delhi Police in Shahdara district.

R.

Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara district, along with other senior police officers as well as eminent personalities of the area participated in the meeting.

During the program, people pledged to celebrate the upcoming festivals like Holi and Shab-e-Barat with peace and harmony.

Beside this, R.

Sathiyasundaram, also urged people to remain alert during the festivals and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.R.

Sathiyasundaram, DCP also insisted on strictly adhering to social distancing and other health protocols while celebrating the festivals in view of a resurge in the cases of COVID-19.