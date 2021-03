INDvsENG: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer injury update, Shreyas may not play IPL | Oneindia News

First India versus England ODI in the three match series was nothing short of an adventure.

The men in blue, India won the match by 66 runs against England.

Out of all the incidents, the neck and neck game also unfortunately witnessed at least four injuries, two players from each side.

Reports say all of them are ruled out of the rest of the series.

