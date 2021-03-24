'Summer House' stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula on how filming in quarantine changed the show

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have been at the heart of Bravo's "Summer House" since the beginning.

Gibson Johns interviews the couple about their time on the reality show and going into business together with their booming alcohol brand, Loverboy.

They discuss all things season 5 of "Summer House," including where Kyle stands with Hannah Berner, what they think of Lindsay Hubbard's love life and Carl Radke overcoming the heartbreaking loss of his brother.

They also talk about filming and continuing to build Loverboy during the pandemic, what's to come for their brand and where things stand with their upcoming wedding.