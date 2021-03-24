The 2nd year of the Great American Takeout

A time to support your local restaurants by purchasing takeout.

It’s the second year of The Great American Takeout.

The great american takeout.

It's an event designed to drive takeout sales for restaurants suffering from the lack of business due to the pandemic.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us how takeout is turning out to be an added bonus.

long time no see

It was a little over a year ago when the state started shutting down businesses, trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Restaurants like the empire diner were faced with tough business decisions.

None sot: scott tranter, owner crazy otto's empire diner it was like a ski jump.

We were open, and then all of the sudden it just startegoing dowbecause of y started closing things down, and our business justent into the tank.

So we tried to stay openo traition to takeout andeliveries, b we just cldn't dit because wewerens empire diner it was devastating.

Literally devastating.

I mean we lost everything, so i took an initial hit of about $25,000 worth of product alone.

But scott wasn't about to give up.

After about a 3 month shutdown, the restaurant was ready for takeout orders.

Sot: sco tranterowner crazy otto's empe diner we hato reva and reto everythingso thaty we werset up th door dashdelive, and soou know thaaccounted r almost 10% the businessiniti, but adding takeout and curbside deliveries will eventually be an added bonus to the business.

Sot: scott tranter, owner crazy otto's empire diner 2 weeks ago we had the best we had the best week we had in 13 months.

Last week was better than 3 weeks ago.

This week is turning out better than the 2 of them.

Sot: kirk tupaj if this story has you thinking about your favorite food, there's still time to get out and support your local restaurants.

