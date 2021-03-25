The former High School Musical star and her musician husband, Christopher French, welcomed a daughter on Tuesday, and the new mum took to Instagram to break the news to fans on Wednesday.
Ashley Tisdale welcomes baby girl
Credit: Cover Video STUDIODuration: 00:46s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Ashley Tisdale Gave Her Baby Girl the Most Out-of-This-World Name, and We're Obsessed
Upworthy
-
Ashley Tisdale Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Christopher French — Find Out The Baby Girl's Out-Of-This-World Name
OK! Magazine
-
Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name!
Just Jared Jr
-
Ashley Tisdale Welcomes First Child with Christopher French - Find Out Her Name!
Just Jared
You might like
More coverage
Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Christopher French
Ashley Tisdale has some fabulous news: She's officially a mom. The High School Musical alum gave birth to a baby girl, she..
E! Online