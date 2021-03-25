A performance artist is showcasing his superhuman skills on TikTok – regurgitating whole bottles of milk, turning water into v

A performance artist is showcasing his superhuman skills on TikTok - regurgitating whole bottles of milk, turning water into vapour and impersonating a human fountain.Kieron Lefever has been practising the weird and wonderful arts of magic for over ten years - performing in front of huge crowds around the world, publishing magic books and featuring on talent shows.But the 37-year-old from Somerset has only recently joined the social media world.His TikTok channel 'Kieron the Mighty' has only been in full swing since last May - but Kieron has already amassed more than 570,000 followers in awe of his skills.Kieron insists it's hard to place his skills in one genre - and would rather call himself a performing artist. "Most people would call me a magician," he said. "Yes, I'm an accomplished magician but I'm also a juggler, yo-yoer, bubble artist, regurgitator and memory artist. "On my channel I do loads of different talents."Kieron's daily videos can receive anywhere between 20,000 and a few million views.

The full-time performer never expected such a rise - especially all those years ago when he left the military with very little idea of what was next."I got more into magic which was kind of by accident," he added."Me and my friend went to a magic shop in Ainsdale when I was trying to figure out what to do.

They were showing my friend magic, but he wasn't interested. "There was a guy shoving things us his nose - I said: 'oh I can do stuff like that.'"They showed me an animation trick and we got chatting - they said I should be a performer."The father-of-two calls himself the man you never see, and was performing five or six shows a week before Covid.

He has also been the supporting act for the likes of Shin Lim and Piff the Magic Dragon.