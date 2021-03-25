Crews are preparing to start a new construction project in the neighborhood around Covert, Vann, Hawthorne, and Graham avenues, where 10,000 feet of new water line will be installed.
City Preparing to Install 10K Feet of New Water Line on Evansville's Southeast Side
Section of water main in evansville - is getting a long over due*upgrade.... those who live in the south side neighborhoods around - covert - vann - hawthorne and graham - will soon see construction cones.... you can keep an eye out for a postcard from e-w-s-u - with more specifics on the water main replacement project.... this section will tackle about 10- thousand feet of pipe - along