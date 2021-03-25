Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, March 29, 2021

Dow Movers: NKE, CSCO

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 2 views
Dow Movers: NKE, CSCO
Dow Movers: NKE, CSCO

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%.

Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 13.5% gain.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%.

Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 13.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 4.4%.

Nike is lower by about 10.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.6%, and Apple, trading up 0.2% on the day.

You might like