Dow Movers: NKE, CSCO

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%.

Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 13.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 4.4%.

Nike is lower by about 10.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.6%, and Apple, trading up 0.2% on the day.