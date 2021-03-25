10 Upcoming Nintendo Games to Get Excited About (2021-2022)

Not every release date is confirmed and the ones that are could still get switched around.

For this list, we’ll be looking at Nintendo Switch titles likely coming out this year or sometime next year.

However, we’re optimistic that we’ll be able to play all of these games at least by the end of 2022.

Our list includes “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD” (2021), “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” (2022), “Mario Golf: Super Rush” (2021), “Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin” (2021), “New Pokémon Snap” (2021) and more!