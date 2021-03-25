Disney to Test Facial Recognition Software at Magic Kingdom Park

Disney to Test Facial Recognition Software at Magic Kingdom Park.

Disney took to its official blog to announce it would be conducting a 30-day test of facial recognition software.

.

Starting March 23, Magic Kingdom parkgoers can opt in to test the technology by entering the park via a “test lane.” .

They will be prompted to remove all accessories except for face masks and stand in front of the facial recognition machine.

An image of the participant’s face will be captured and converted into a unique number associated with their valid form of park admission.

According to Disney, the collected images and information will not be shared with third parties and will be discarded after the experiment concludes.

.

Disney’s test of this new software is an attempt to create “more touchless experiences” in the park.

At Walt Disney World Resort, we're always looking for innovative and convenient ways to improve our Guests’ experience—especially as we navigate the impact of COVID-19, Disney, via statement