Local expert discusses impact of North Korea firing missiles

FSU professor gives her perspective of what the missile firings mean for tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

WE’RE KEEPING YOU UPDATED ONTHE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS WITHNORTH KOREA ..... AFTER IT FIRED A NUMBER OFMISSILES OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS.TO GET YOUR SOME PERSPECTIVE ONWHAT IT COULD MEAN TO USLOCALLY, I GOT ON A ZOOM CALLWITH AN F-S-U PROFESSOR WHOCLOSELY STUDIES EAST ASIA.So for SWFL families, families,military familes who have LovedOnes stationed in South Koreaand Japan, what does this meanat this point?

ANNIKA CULVER/FSUPROFESSION OF EAST ASIANSTUDIES: I would just say Iwouldn’t worry too much at thispoint.

And, a lot of times thesekinds of low level, somecommentators like to sprovocations, these are a way toget the Americans to some sortof discu