What's in store for Fort Wayne Theaters in the coming months

Eric Holcomb announced Hoosiers 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine come March 31 and by April 6 the mask mandate will shift to an advisory, the venue is hopeful things will return to normal.

The once-packed 2,300 person concert venue stopped hosting national and local bands at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selling tickets once more...after governor holcomb announced the mask mandate is shifting to an advisory on april sixth, local theaters are hopeful.

Fox 55's nico pennisi spoke with three local performance venues about how the governor's announcement will help them ensure the show goes on.nico, what's in store in the coming months for these theaters?

Chris, a quiet year at the clyde theatre.

A year of cancellations and postponements may soon be coming to an end... 3 take pkg:tammi wahli loves listening to.."blues and jazz and classic rock."she's seen plenty of concerts at the clyde theatre"my favorite was melissa ethridge."but she and other concert-lovers miss jamming out to live bands at the venue."for people in this business and the concert business have gone a year without working.

That's really affected everybody's lives."

Executive director gregg coyle says they're itching to get the drum rolling again.

For the first time since shutting their doors last march, the theater will book nationally- touring acts and schedule large-scale shows for late summer early fall.

"the vaccines have given everyone the confidence that we're headed in the right direction.

They're rolling out faster and to more people than anticipated so i think that's kinda fueling the engine right now."theaters across the city are excited to turn on their spot lights and fill their seats once more."the superpower of arts and culture organizations is that we bring people together and we experience live music live theatre live productions together."arts united president susan mendenhall says although productions are starting up at the civic theatre again, they're proceeding with caution."we are going to still require masks at least through june 1st."gov.

Eric holcomb announced indiana would move from a mask mandate to advisory on april 6th.

Mendenhall says until everyone gets vaccinated, it's too early to remove their mask requirements.

Carly myers with the embassy theatre agrees.

"it's way too early for the embassy to impact this news will have on the venue in the coming months.

We're patiently waiting for guidance and parameters from the local department of health."

The allen county department of health says masks are required at vaccination sites and state buildings, but ultimately private businesses can make their own decisions.

At the clyde, they're working to schedule concerts for late summer early fall 2021 in fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news